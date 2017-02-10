Watch Raf’s Calvin Klein debut live here at 3pm GMT

It’s finally here! Raf Simons’ first ever collection as chief creative officer of Calvin Klein takes place at 10am this morning in New York and, if you tune in here at 3pm GMT, you can see it for yourself. Since his appointment after his shock departure from Dior, anticipation has been steadily building as to what the designer will bring to the all-American brand. We’ve already had our first tastes of Raf’s Calvin will resemble – there’s the couture sensibility of the brand’s ‘by Appointment’ service, which is opening up to the public, and the recent intellectual art angle of the SS17 campaign. But watch here to see how this translates into the clothes themselves – it’s not to be missed.