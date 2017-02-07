Yet another McQueen film is on the way

More good news! If you weren’t already excited for the two upcoming Alexander McQueen films that have been announced so far – you can now add this new documentary, announced today, to your McQueen fix watchlist.

McQueen – written by Peter Ettedgui (the screenwriter behind 2015’s acclaimed Marlon Brando documentary, Listen to me, Marlon) – will be unlike both Andrew Haigh’s forthcoming biopic (set to star Jack O’Connell) and The Ripper (which examines his creative relationship with the fashion editor Isabella Blow). Instead, it will focus on Lee Alexander McQueen’s personal trajectory, including his time spent apprenticing on Savile Row.

Director Ian Bonhôte spoke to Screen Daily about what attracted him to the project, saying: “I moved to London from Paris in the 90s much in part because of McQueen. His sense of style became synonymous with the city’s raw energy and edginess, and I know of no other contemporary designer to ignite such an immediate visceral response from an audience – it was so exhilarating.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the people at Embankment who are financing the film. “McQueen’s ferocious and tender designs created an entirely new emotional and physical language,” a comment from founder Tim Haslam said. “Our movie celebrates a Mozart of our age; genius, beauty, tragedy and pain.”

No word yet on who has the task of bringing this portrait of the artist alive but, if the casting is as exciting as O'Connell, it promises to be a good one.