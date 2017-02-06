Coco Gordon Moore and Naomi Campbell are Gap’s new faces

90s nostalgia is definitely not going away, and Gap’s latest ad campaign is a testament to this. To mark the relaunch of key archival pieces from the era that brought us grunge, Buffy, and Britpop, the American brand has taken a literal approach – tapping the sons and daughters of their 90s ad icons for a campaign. Dubbed Generation Gap, models include Lizzy Jagger, Rumer Willis and Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon’s daughter, Coco – appearing alongside the original 90s supermodel herself, Naomi Campbell.

In a direct recreation of her Steven Meisel-shot 1992 ad, Naomi wears the reissued pocket tee, describing the experience as “an honour,” and a fitting celebration of “the creativity in the 90s...(she’s) grateful (she) got to be a part of.”

Other cast members are TJ Mizell (Jam Master Jay of Run DMC’s son), Evan Ross (son of Diana), and Chelsea Tyler (the Aerosmith frontman’s daughter) – all wearing looks that pay tribute to their parents’ original ads, from bodysuits and cropped jackets to easy-fit jeans.

The campaign film, directed by self-confessed original ‘Gap kid’ Kevin Calero, captures the brand’s desire to take from the past but also celebrate our future, with this next gen of 90s talent singing an acapella version of the hit “All 4 Love” by Colour Me Badd.

The capsule collection will be available online and in select stores globally starting tomorrow, February 7. Until then, see the rest of the campaign images in the gallery above and watch the film for it below.