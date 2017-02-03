How Riccardo Tisci defined a golden age at Givenchy

12 years is a long time in any job, but in an era of interchangeable creative directors, Riccardo Tisci’s lengthy tenure seems even more remarkable. Tisci came to Givenchy as an almost unknown – LVMH appointed him to the storied house with only one show of his own to his name (after a few years designing at Ruffo Research). Now, it’s almost impossible to imagine fashion without him, so central has he become to the dialogue around the intersections between fashion, celebrity, and subculture.

Tisci’s Givenchy has seen several incarnations. When he first arrived at the house, his aesthetic was pure goth, as epitomised by long term muse and friend, the model Mariacarla Boscono. Tisci’s first collection saw her in black, floor length, witch-y gowns, while other girls got to wear latex headpieces, intricately crafted leather jackets, and many layered tulle skirts. The designer’s preferred look, a strange and sexed up romanticism, was established from his very first outing. From there, he’s been able to play many variations on the theme, from drowned sailor goths, to tribal goths, to Catholic goths, to urban goths, to well, goth goths. It’s not like he invented the colour but, thanks in no small part to Tisci, we’ve spent another good decade in black.

In his menswear, Tisci established just as strong an aesthetic. Leggings under shorts? That was him, whether they be elaborately laced or in ruched leather. Otherwordly facial piercings were another of his trademarks, alongside the now ubiquitous printed t-shirt. Tisci’s preoccupation with streetwear first appeared in his menswear, where he riffed on a sort of slender, high fashion hip hop look, with shorts and oversized t-shirts (that occasionally just happened to be in pink lace). What was once cutting edge now seems commonplace. Slowly this aesthetic seeped into his womenswear, with what looked like luxurious New Era caps, and sweaters that appeared each season in various guises, whether it be the instantly recognizable spliced Bambi graphic, or the snarling rottweilers and panthers. The culmination was in fact his collaboration with Nike, which sold out pretty instantly. Tisci’s men and women were always ‘fierce’, to use an outdated turn of phrase that once sounded marvelously apt.