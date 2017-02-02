Bringing the style of Soweto to the streets of Queens

Kristin-Lee Moolman is at the forefront of capturing New Africa – that is to say, depicting the continent in a positive light, away from the tired and colonial Western clichés. “Kristin’s work represents what Africa is now, there’s no filter to it, no Photoshop,” said one of her collaborators, London-based stylist Ib Kamara in a recent interview with Dazed. “She’s an African woman telling an African story.”

Continuing with their collaborating with the photographer, Edun (the brand co-founded by Bono which promotes trade in Africa) enlisted Moolman to create a photo series for their SS17 campaign to. While last season she went to Soweto, the township of her native Johannesburg, this time she headed to the New York borough of Queens to “solidify (the brand’s) connection between New York and Africa.”

Here, she and Dazed contributing fashion editor Haley Wollens shot three girls – Amelia, Imade and Somalia – modelling Edun’s 70s-style collection in different locations around the neighbourhood.

The visuals were, according to Moolman, inspired by black screen sirens from the 70s – “The core idea of this Edun campaign worked around finding and celebrating Edun muses – while subtly paying homage to iconic American actresses like Pam Grier, Teresa Graves, Jeanne Bell and Tamara Dobson,” she explains.

Moolman also created a film – a lo-fi, one-minute short which sees Amelia, Imade and Somalia pose in a hair salon and outside on the street, and drive around in a 70s sportscar.

