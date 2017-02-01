A new Dior doc is coming to British TV next week

Remember Dior and I? The 2015 documentary about Raf’s first collection for Dior ft. that now-iconic scene of the designer crying over a Diet Coke moments before the show :'( Well, that film is now getting a sequel, kind of.

On March 9th (the first day of New York Fashion Week, FYI), British TV channel More 4 will be airing a new two-part series called Inside Dior. The first episode will follow the house as it gears up for its 70th birthday, while the second will capture the lead-up to the inaugural show of its new creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

According to the channel, the series “provides a talking point for discussions about fashion and female identity and how that has changed since Dior launched in the 1940s.” Chiuri’s first collection certainly sparked discussion around these issues, with show notes referencing the first-ever female creative director’s “boldly feminine outlook” and t-shirts bearing the slogan “We Should All Be Feminists”.

However the house’s synonymity with femininity long precedes Chiuri’s rein – as International Vogue editor, Suzy Menkes, says: “I think that Christian Dior stood so much for a kind of femininity that just doesn’t exist anymore. I don't think we need a gentle world now; the world is tough out there…”

Catch the first installment of Inside Dior at Thursday, 9 February at 9pm on More 4.

Watch Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first show for Dior below: