Nike CEO speaks out about Donald Trump’s immigration ban

Mark Parker, the president and CEO at Nike, wrote a letter voicing their support for people banned by Donald Trump from seeking refuge or visiting the U.S from the seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“Nike believes in a world where everyone celebrates the power of diversity. Regardless of whether or how you worship, where you come from or who you love, everyone’s individual experience is what makes us stronger as a whole,” Parker said in the note. “Those values are being threatened by the recent executive order in the U.S. banning refugees, as well as visitors, from seven Muslim-majority countries. This is a policy we don’t support.”

Parker makes mention of Sir Mo Farah, the British four-time gold medalist who came to the UK from Somalia as a child. Speaking of the Nike-sponsored athlete, who also wrote about his own fears on his Facebook page, Parker said: “Mo has dedicated his life to competing for his adopted country. And yet, Mo fears that he may not be allowed to return from his training camp in Ethiopia to see his wife and children in Portland.”

“What Mo will always have – what the entire Nike family can always count on – is the support of this company,” Parker added. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of every member of our family: our colleagues, our athletes and their loved ones.”

Major voices across fashion, music, art and other creative industries have spoken out about the Trump administration’s executive order that suspends immigration, travel and refuge for people from majority Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

