Partying with Mykki Blanco, G-Dragon and Bella Hadid

Fashion week is as much about the parties as it is about the shows. This season, Paris-based photographer Yulya Shadrinsky was on hand to capture the action – from K-pop sensation G-Dragon enjoying his own Peaceminusone exhibition and brand launch with fellow Korean music star Keith Ape, to NY rapper Mykki Blanco tearing the house down at Grindr’s party at Salò. Of course, the city’s Gucci Gang were representing for Parisian youth and could be spotted on the dance floor at Silencio along with the likes of Bella Hadid and Ambush designer Yoon, who took to the decks. Not to be outdone, the Brits were out and about too, with Leo Mandella aka Supreme superfan Gully Guy Leo, models Rei Delos-Reyes and Joshua Hercules making appearances at the week’s events. Head to the gallery above to see Shadrinsky’s pics.