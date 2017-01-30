The two names to put on your radar ahead of fashion week

Now in its 17th year, Fashion East is the support scheme that’s helped launch the careers of some of the industry’s most acclaimed designers: from Gareth Pugh to Meadham Kirchhoff and J.W.Anderson – even Louis Vuitton’s Kim Jones is one of their alumni, showing with them for SS08.

Today the scheme have announced the four designers they’re working with this season, i.e. the four new talents you need to watch when London Fashion Week comes around in two weeks time.

Matty Bovan will be bringing his off-kilter, pagan folklore-inspired vision to the Fashion East runway for the second time, along with Mimi Wade who, for AW17, drew from 1970s Japanese sci-fi movies.

These two will be joined by two fresh recruits: ASAI and Supriya Lele. ASAI’s creator A Sai Ta hails from London where he studied at Central Saint Martins before heading out to LA to work with Kanye on Yeezy – now, however, he’s back in the UK to focus on his own line. As for Lele, she’s recently gradated from the RCA where, in her last year, she explored the duality between her Indian and British cultural identity.

“It’s great to have the support and showcase myself as a London (born and bred) designer through Fashion East. It feels like home to me,” Ta tells us, giving us a hint of what’s to come. “This season, I am delivering A SAI TA, ASAI TakeAway – takeaway as the dispossession of our attention. We live in such a fast-paced, easily-distracted, materialistic world, that we pay very little attention to the actual materiality of the things we own. So this season is about giving attention to the materiality of the everyday garments.”

“Elevated street pieces in fabrications that alter the forms,” he continues. “Luxury is the ability to wear something fucked up ’cos you can afford to look this way. Showing your fragility is the confidence. Less is less and more is definitely more! (It’s about) finding the calm in the chaos!”

While Ta will be reflecting on the zeitgest, Lele will be continuing to explore her cultural identity. “This collection is an exploration of my Indian heritage but with a modern and fresh approach, using a mix of lo-fi materials against luxury fabrications,” she says. “I am really excited to be showing alongside some amazing designers as part of Fashion East!”