Proenza Schouler does a Vetements, quits fashion calendar

Last year saw people switch up the fashion system left, right and centre. From merging their men’s and women’s shows to adopting a See Now, Buy Now model, there were countless examples of designers and brands starting to work in a way that suited them and indeed their customers.

Proenza Schouler were among those brands, with its designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez introducing an initiative called the ‘Proenza Schouler Early Edition’, by which eight looks from the AW16 show were made available to buy the very next day.

Today the design duo have gone the whole way, revealing that they’re quitting the fashion calendar entirely in order to “pursue a business model more aligned to the realities of commerce today”.

What does this mean? Well firstly, it means that their combining their ready-to-wear and pre- collections into one (apparently a large percentage of the brand’s sales come from pre-). Secondly, it means that (just like Vetements), they’re leaving the ready-to-wear schedule and, instead of showing in September and February, will be doing so independently in July and January – in Paris. Their first combined show will take place during Couture Fashion Week this July.

As for whether other designers will follow suit, time will tell.