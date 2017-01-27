Your first look at the new Saint Laurent menswear

Since his 80s-inspred debut back in September – a show which featured plunging necklines, a nipple-bearing mini-dress and a giant neon YSL sign – new creative director Anthony Vaccarello has been turning up the sex appeal at Saint Laurent.

Just last month, he dropped a campaign featuring models including Yasmin Wijnaldum, Freja Beha Erischen, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling, each captured in a series of provocative poses by Dazed contributor Collier Schorr.

His latest series sees Schorr turn her lens to a group of male muses (“rebels with the faces of angels”) including actor Lukas Ionesco, who starred in Larry Clark’s The Smell of Us and is the son of actress Eva Ionesco. The images reveal Vacarello’s debut menswear collection for the house, which features shiny PVC trousers, sharp SL tailoring, and leather. Rather than a straightforward lookbook or portrait series, the visuals are presented as collages, created by Schorr. They are also accompanied by a film directed by Nathalie Canguilhem, which sees Ionesco play director, capturing his fellow models on a video camera.

Today’s release comes with the news that Vaccarello will be showing his menswear collection at next month’s womenswear show in Paris, so stay tuned for coverage.