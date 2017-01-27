Elton John is writing a Devil Wears Prada musical

The Devil Wears Prada is heading for Broadway. Yep, the iconic 2006 comedy-drama based on based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name is being musical-ised.

The film follows the story of an aspiring journalist (Anne Hatheway) who gets a job assisting the draconian editor (Meryl Streep) of a fashion magazine called Runway. It’s loosely based on an IRL editor who enjoys wearing Prada.

Kevin McCollum is producing the musical and has enlisted Elton John, who composed the soundtracks for the Lion King and Billy Elliot among others, to write the score.

Neither timeline or the cast have been revealed however, in celebration of this news, we’ve come up with some potential songs that might featuring in the musical.

1. “Hire the Smart, Fat Girl”

2. “Can You Please Spell ‘Gabbana’”

3. “The Clackers”

4. “Cerulean Blue”

5. “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking”

6. “The Pursing of the Lips”

7. “Hideous Skirt Convention”

8. “I Love My Job”

9. “One Stomach Flu Away From My Goal Weight”

10. “Everybody Wants To Be Us”