Frances Bean Cobain makes fashion debut for Marc Jacobs

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, has made her modelling debut, starring in Marc Jacobs’ SS17 campaign. In doing so, she follows in the footsteps of her mother, who appeared in last season’s campaign alongside Marilyn Manson and a roster of other stars.

Posting an image from the campaign on his personal Instagram account, Jacobs explains why he selected the 24-year-old artist. “I first met Frances Bean when she was two years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC,” he writes. “I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected.”

“Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries,” he continues.

Shot by Jacobs’ long-time collaborator David Sims, Cobain appears in the campaign modelling a lace dress embroidered with sequins from the designer’s rave-inspired SS17 collection, which was debuted at New York Fashion Week in September.

This isn’t Cobain’s first time in front of the lense, though – back in 2011 Hedi Slimane shot a series of portraits her in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, for his Rock Diary.

Though Jacobs is working with Frances and Courtney now, his relationship with the Cobain-Love family hasn’t always been plain sailing. Back in 1992, he designed a collection for Perry Ellis which paid tribute to grunge – he send some samples to the king and queen of the genre, who promptly burned them. “We burned it. We were punkers – we didn’t like that kind of thing,” Love explained later in an interview with WWD.