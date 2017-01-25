Demna Gvasalia on turning stereotypes into Vetements

Sociology was Demna Gvasalia’s favourite subject at school. Considering the latest Vetements collection, that’s perhaps not surprising. For their AW17 show, presented in the famous foyer of the Centre Pompidou during Paris Couture week, the unruly fashion collective explored the idea of how clothes are used to construct identity. From the invitations (fake ID cards from around the world, printed with guests’ names) to the accessories, it was an exercise in what Gvasalia called a “fascination with social uniforms and how people dress.”

Reflecting this, the models embodied a series of separate characters, inspired by the style stereotypes captured by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek in their famous long-standing project Exactitudes – where individual portraits are grouped together to reveal the sartorial similarities that define certain groups or subcultures. In the show, as in the book, each archetype had a name, as well as their own individual story. “We really got into the details of their lives, how they wear things,” Gvasalia said post-show.

First to enter the runway via one of the Pompidou’s escalators – as if taking the Metro or descending into a homogenous shopping centre somewhere – came the wealthy older woman, her fur coat to her knees, oversized sunglasses shielding her eyes. Soon she was followed by the chic Parisienne with a trench coat, heels, and Vespa helmet; the tourist with rain jacket and backpack strapped around his waist; the at-your-service secretary, played by stylist Lotta Volkova – even the groom at a wedding in a cheap suit, his tie hanging limply from his breast pocket like it might at the end of the night. There was a whole gang of members from assorted subcultures: the punk, in a jacket Gvasalia had been up until 4am painting; the emo, complete with straightened dyed black hair and studded belt; the gabber, the thrash metal fan, the metalhead. For the final walk they all marched together, like a crowd in the street, each with their own purpose, lifestyle, destination.