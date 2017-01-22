Millie Bobby Brown is a new face of Raf’s Calvin Klein

Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein debut is tipped to be the most exciting moment in fashion this year. So far though, neither the designer or the brand have given us any inclination of what this new era for the label will look like – until now.

This afternoon, Calvin Klein has revealed its first images created under Simons’ creative headship – a series of images featuring Stranger Things star and current Dazed cover girl Millie Bobby Brown, fellow actress Abbey Lee Kershaw and models Lineisy Montero, Kiki Willems, Natalie Westling, Selena Forrest and Tessa Bruinsma.

Seen first on Instagram, the images are shot by Simons’ long-time collaborator, Willy Vanderperre, who imagined all of Dior’s campaigns during his tenure at the house.

These specific visuals are part of the brand’s new celebrity line called Calvin Klein By Appointment, which Simons says, “is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion.” “A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life,” says the brand. “Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key.Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally.”

Additionally, Calvin Klein has shared a quote from the Belgian designer – “Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans – it’s about so much more,” he says. What this “much more” looks like, remains to be seen.

Simons’ first show for Calvin Klein will take place on February 10 at New York Fashion Week. Stay tuned.