How to dress like an Art Dad

What the hell is an Art Dad? That’s the question we put forward to the world back in August, when Dazed writer Calum Gordon broke down the term with its originators – Tremaine Emory and Acyde of nomadic nightlife duo No Vacancy Inn. Put simply: it’s Lisa Bonet and Luka Sabbat. Kurt Cobain and Julian Schnabel. John and Yoko and Kanye West. Got it?

Ok, how about this. “Art Dad is a reaction to everything being about ‘youth youth youth’,” Emory told us. “There’s something to be said for being responsible, having health care, taking care of business but still having fun.” You don’t have to be a dad to be an Art Dad – you don’t even have to be a man. It’s about having a relentless creative drive, your own personal style, and a sense of maturity that is perhaps beyond your years.

Now, a new dimension has been added to the phenomenon. At this week’s OFF-WHITE show in Paris, the opening look to hit the runway featured an oversized shearling coat which was one of a line up of pieces in a new OFF-WHITE c/o ART DAD capsule collection, which features tees, socks and a leopard print boiler suit, among other items. “Virgil started a group chat with me like, "Yo, the streets are talking. You guys have set a tone with this... this needs to go from Instagram to reality,” Emory explained this week at the Art Dad pop-up showroom, while A$AP Bari and Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo caught up, and Luka Sabbat tried on a coat. Working together with Abloh and the OFF-WHITE design team, they created the pieces, including tees bearing the phrases “Late Nights, Early Mornings” and “Cigars and Tequila” – cornerstones in the Art Dad lifestyle.

“Art Dad is a reaction to everything being about ‘youth youth youth’. There’s something to be said for being responsible, having health care, taking care of business but still having fun” – Tremaine Emory

The clothes, inspired in part by the off duty style of futurist artists like Fortunato Depero, are made based on the Art Dad take on dressing – layering up whatever you want to wear, however works. “The whole idea with the Art Dad thing is that you just throw it on with whatever you're wearing, literally the way Tremaine is dressed right now,” says Acyde. (If you’re wondering, there’s some expert layering of a vintage Malcolm X t-shirt under a camel Marc Jacobs coat). “That’s why someone, or the overly trained eye, will look at this and say – ‘Hey, there's no outfits here.’ Even if we do launch a collection it won’t be outfit based,” adds Emory. “I don’t buy outfits. I buy stuff that works with what I have already.”

Emory and Acyde are quick to point out that they aren’t about to drop everything to focus only on designing for Art Dads – after all, they do already have a sell out line of t-shirts in Dover Street Market under No Vacany Inn. “We’re quite ambitious, Tremaine and I, so the vision could be like – we might actually just do a chair for our next collection!” Acyde says. “We’re not fashion designers, so there’s no point in putting us in the category of like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to keep making clothes, now you’ve got to sell it. Hopefully, we can just keep making stuff.” So, next stop Art Dad furniture? Watch this space.