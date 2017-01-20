Hari Nef and Petra Collins team up with Gucci on new project

Alessandro Michele has a knack for tapping the best talent for Gucci – from the likes of Florence Welch to septugenarian acting legend, Vanessa Redgrave. Today though, it’s been announced that Dazed favourites Hari Nef, Petra Collins and Dakota Johnson will be joining the Gucci gang in an as-yet-unknown new project.

The trans icon, prolific fashion photographer and Hollywood actress make a formidable trio. While Nef tirelessly advocates for trans rights alonside modelling and acting, Collins has gained attention for her female-centric photography which powerfully subverts the male gaze. As for Johnson, she’s set to star in a remake of the cult 70s Italian horror film Suspiria this year.

This isn’t the first time Nef or Collins have worked for Michele though. Both have walked in the house’s runway shows, while Petra also spent some time on the other side of the lens for once, starring in the brand’s AW16 ad campaign shot by another favourite of Michele’s, photographer Glen Luchford. (Don’t be suprised if this new project is also lensed by him.) With only the added note of ‘#InBloom’ to go on, your guess is as good as ours as to what this will entail – but we’re already there for the line up. Watch this space.