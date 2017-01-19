Donald Trump responds to Tom Ford’s refusal to dress Melania

Donald Trump has responded to Tom Ford’s refusal to dress his wife Melania, telling Fox News that he’s “not a fan” of the designer.

The president-elect made the admission while appearing on the network’s Fox & Friends show on Wednesday. When asked by the host, Ainsley Earhardt, what he thought of Ford’s decision, Trump got dismissive. “Never asked Tom Ford,” he said. “(Melania) doesn't like Tom Ford. Doesn't like his designs. Tom Ford is an example. 'I will not dress the first lady.' He was never asked to dress her.”

Back in December, Ford claimed that he had turned down the opportunity to dress Melania. “I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined,” he said during an appearance on The View. “She’s not necessarily my image.” He went on to say that he’d dressed the current FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, and that it had been an “honour”.

"Steve Wynn just called me and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel," he continued. “I'm not a fan of Tom Ford. Never have been.”

Trump is currently preparing for his inauguration tomorrow, which is set to be Washington’s smallest party in years. Despite the billionaire businessman’s claims that the event will see “astronomical” numbers, few are set to turn up, with many celebrities choosing to boycott the ceremony. In fact, Saturday’s anti-Trump Women’s March has secured a much more impressive lineup, with Janelle Monae, Angelique Kidjo and Maxwell set to perform.