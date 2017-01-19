Pamela Anderson is the new face of Vivienne Westwood

Pamela Anderson is the star of Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s SS17 campaign, shot by legendary photographer Juergen Teller.

Just like the SS17 collection, the campaign was inspired by the Mediterranean and shot, very fittingly, in Greece. “The island is Greece, where I have a house,” says Teller. “It seemed perfect for it. We liked the adventure of it... Vivienne, Andreas and Pamela are all just great people to work with. All three of them bring so much to the shoot. I love working with them. There is a trust between us and we explore and work quite freely.”

In these images, which can be seen in the gallery above, Anderson appears alongside Westwood, Kronthaler and a host of models in settings that mirror the designers’ slightly rustic SS17 collection.

“I love the spontaneity. I was in London. Andreas asked me to come to Greece with them,” recalls Anderson. “This time we were shooting at Juergen’s home. I love the apocalyptic feel when we shoot. A warrior comes over me and it feels like life and death. How will we survive the climate and over population? We may all become cannibals – or eat rocks.”

“I have learned from Vivienne that each day is an opportunity,” she continues. “That I cannot be silent. I must be specific and work very hard every day to engage in the world. As a reader and art lover – and activist.”

This isn’t the first time the Baywatch icon and Dazed cover star has modelled for Vivienne Westwood – in fact, she’s starred in three separate ads for the house, along with last year’s Save The Arctic Campaign.

