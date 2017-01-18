Did Trainspotting invent skinny jeans?

Trainspotting was released at the height of heroin chic in 1996. It greatly contributed to the zonked-out, laissez-faire grunge aesthetic that infiltrated fashion during the mid-90s. A big part of that look? Skinny jeans. And in a new interview, actor Ewen Bremner (who plays Spud in both Trainspotting and its upcoming sequel), is giving Trainspotting the credit for inventing skinny jeans for men.

“In a lot of cases we were putting on the same clothes, the same trousers from 20 years ago, and it felt good,” Bremner says, speaking about the film’s sequel in an interview with TimeOut.

“Actually, our costume designer Rachel Fleming basically invented skinny jeans for men with Trainspotting. They didn’t exist before! She would take women’s jeans and restitch them, or men’s jeans and cut them apart and restitch them. That was down to her, that whole movement!”

Some attribute the resurgence of skinny jeans in the early 00s to former Dior Homme and Saint Laurent Paris designer Hedi Slimane. Slimane even said back in 2011, “I have legitimacy in launching the skinny jeans in fashion.” However, the origins of suffocating trousers date back much further to the 1950s, when stars of Westerns like Roy Rogers and Lone Ranger often wore them.

So nice try, Spud, but you’re wrong.

T2: Trainspotting is out in theatres January 27