Beautiful men wearing Alexander McQueen in a London park

This afternoon, Alexander McQueen has unveiled its AW17 collection, which is inspired by legendary wordsmith, Oscar Wilde. The line draws on different moments of the writer’s life: ‘London gent’ tailoring referring to his time in the Big Smoke; more fanciful looks to his time in Paris; and peacock motifs to those painted above his bed in the room at L’Hotel on the Left Bank, which was his last home.

Instead of presenting this collection at a catwalk show, the house decided to do it via a lookbook and film shot by New York-based photographer and Dazed contributor Ethan James Green. Here Green, who is known for his stark black-and-white portraits of NYC’s trans and genderqueer communities, captures the house’s AW17 muses in a park. This diverse and supremely elegant group includes Nii Agency-signed model and illustrator King Owusu and fellow Dazed favourite Myles Dominique.

In addition to shooting Rookie editor-in-chief and actress Tavi Gevinson and a members of New York’s creative new wave for Dazed, Green recently shot a compelling series of portraits of people participating in the “Love Trumps Hate” march in NYC, following the US Election results in November.

Head to the gallery above to see more images from the lookbook and below to watch the film.