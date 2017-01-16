Yayoi Kusama teams up with cult streetwear brand X-girl

Her Infinity Rooms are all over your Instagram feed, but now you can also expect to see them IRL – even if you aren’t lucky enough to be near one of her touring exhibitions – thanks to X-girl’s unexpected latest collab with iconic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Featuring a t-shirt with an all-over print of one of said Infinity Rooms, as well as another with a film portrait of the artist herself, and other pieces covered with the her trademark polkadots.

Created by Kim Gordon in the 90s, X-girl was bought by a Japanese company in 1998 and more recently has experienced of something of a revival. They’ve recently last collaborated with Erin Magee’s MadeMe label – a collection which was modelled by Gordon’s daughter, Coco herself.

With a London retrospective of her work just last year, Yayoi’s extensive career has also had a resurgence of popularity in recent years – and this isn’t the first time the artist has made the crossover into fashion, famously adding her polkadot twist to the design codes of classic French house, Louis Vuitton.

Here, her contribution makes central again X-girl’s core aesthetic of adapting the male-dominated 90s grunge aesthetic for the girl wanting her clothes to be both cool and flattering – and we’re totally here for it.

The Yayoi Kusama x X-girl collection will be available to shop here from 9 February 2017.