Instagram meme artist becomes runway star

Who’d have thought that posting memes on Instagram could land you a spot on a Milan Fashion Week runway? That’s exactly what’s happened with Elliot Tebele of popular meme account @fuckjerry, though, who made his catwalk yesterday at Ermenegildo Zegna’s AW17 show.

Tebele, who was barely distinguishable from his pro-model peers, strutted down the runway in a loose-fitting suit and black turtleneck jumper from the house’s latest collection.

While Tebele hasn’t posted a picture from the show on social media, he did tweet a meme of a sign in a flower bed saying, “I’m Trying Hard To Grow... So Please Don’t Walk On Me” – perhaps asking fashion critics to treat him gently in their reviews.

Of course @fuckjerry isn’t the only internet personality to have made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week – in January of last year, Vine star Cameron Dallas (of recent Netflix documentary Chasing Cameron) attended Calvin Klein’s show, causing large crowds to form outside the venue.

While we’re used to social media models like Kendall, Gigi and Bella, we’re less accustomed to ones who are famous for posting memes about the Hollyweed sign, meerkats posing like sorority girls and the sexy Turkish chef known as #SaltBae.

Will this be the first of many catwalk appearances for Tebele? Time will tell... For now, let’s just appreciate the fact that being funny on Instagram can get you places – even the most exclusive fashion events.