Since the launch of its first issue in September 2010, biannual fashion magazine Hot and Cool has maintained a reputation for being one of the best independent publications around. Characterised by its fresh, pared-back and intentionally naïve aesthetic, the magazine is set apart by the unique philosophy of its founders – opposed to Instagram, Alice Goddard and Theo Sion prefer “to make something that people have to go out and look for, rather than something that shouts at you from every social media platform.”

Today Goddard and Sion launch their 11th issue which, like those before it, represents a highly personal project for the pair. “It doesn’t have a theme as such, but the contents are very personal to us and developed from our interests over the six months we were working on it,” says Goddard.

Hot and Cool #11 includes work by some of the most inspired creators, both emerging and established – from photographer Colin Dodgson to stylist Joe McKenna, curator Ariella Wolens and artist Mark Kostabi, along with Julia Wachtel, Evan McGraw, Talia Chetrit and Max Pearmain. Goddard’s highlight from the issue? “Ariella Wolens’ top ten Mark Kostabi-isms,” she tells us, which are listed below.

“It goes God, Jesus, Picasso, then Andy Warhol, then Mark Kostabi”

“This is an idea that I paid for. Most artists steal their ideas, I pay for mine.”

“What’s behind me is publicity”

“Modern art is a con, and I’m a con artist”

“Hype is a fictitious validation of a half-assed work”

“My middle name is ‘et’, as in, ‘Market Kostabi’”

“As long as people are talking about you that’s good. Even if they say good things”

“Controversy is a commodity. Branding will keep you standing. Get press not stress”

“I’m not an artist. Actually I’m a game show host”

“I am bought therefore I am”

Hot and Cool #11 is available exclusively at Dover Street Market London this weekend and other shops next week. Head to the gallery above to see a preview of the magazine.

hotandcool.biz