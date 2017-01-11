Vivienne Westwood is hosting a club night at fabric

Vivienne Westwood will act as host for a club night encouraging punters to switch onto green energy and become more climate-conscious.

“There is one truly political act you can make as an individual or a group – switch to green energy,” the event page reads. “Stop the demand for burning fossil fuels and further fracking and making choices that stop climate change.”

SWITCH, held at newly reopened London venue fabric, is in partnership with Climate Revolution, and will take place on February 20.

Designer Westwood will speak on the night alongside green energy provider Ecotricity’s Dale Vince. The dress code is ‘Mad Max’, and music will be provided by A Guy Called Gerald.

The night is part of Westwood’s ongoing environmental, social and political activism. Speaking at her son Joe Corré’s event, where he set fire to his collection of punk memorabilia, the designer asked the crowd to consider switching to eco-friendly energy.

Her most recent London show saw the merging of her Red Label and MAN collections. Models wore crowns stamped with ‘Ecotricity’ in tribute to the renewable energy company, with one pair of trousers reading, “What’s good for the planet... is bad for the economy”.

Buy tickets for SWITCH at fabric here.