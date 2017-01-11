Anthony Vaccarello is continuing his sexual revolution at Saint Laurent, dropping new visuals today, which takes a closer look at his diamanté nipple-pastie-baring, daring debut collection. Once more shot by current Dazed contributer Collier Schorr, these latest images see a supermodel cast, including past Dazed cover girl, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Freja Beha Erischen, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling, star as Vaccarello’s provocative new Saint Laurent woman.

Featuring the models in nothing but the house’s earrings or with their legs spread, Schorr continues the NSFW theme of the last visual offering from the brand (this is part 2 to ‘#YSL04 – Evening Part 1’) – while director, Nathalie Canguilhelm, again, translates this in an accompanying video.

Having also previously tapped Texan trap star, Travis Scott for a short film, these latest additions to the creative director’s already extensive campaigns are a testament to how (despite having only taken over for a season so far) Vacarello is quickly establishing his own aesthetic, which is distinct from his predecessors – and that’s no mean feat in a house with as much heritage as Saint Laurent does.

Check out the campaign images in the gallery above.