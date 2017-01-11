Watch FKA twigs’ teaser for her collaboration with Nike

FKA twigs posted a mysterious clip on her Instagram, seemingly announcing a creative collaboration with Nike.

The 10-second visual features dancers on a mountain-like sculpture and the London musician herself in Nike, surrounded by palm trees. And though it’s been a long time since we last had some new music from twigs, the instrumental soundtrack could possibly be the beginning of a new track. The teaser ends with the text ‘FKA twigs’ and the sportswear brand’s symbol in between, signalling the partnership.

Though the collaboration is quite unexpected, it does make sense for twigs to partner with an activewear brand, given her work as a dancer and recent open dance workshops in Baltimore. Back in 2014, British sportswear label Cottweiler designed her LP1 tour wardrobe.

Watch the teaser below.