The prestigious fashion prize spotlighting new talent

Life is tough for emerging designers – the world is, after all, full of young talent looking to break into the fashion industry. One brand aiming to champion a series of the best and actively promote fresh fashion talent is The Woolmark Company, the global authority on Merino wool, who have been supporting talent worldwide through the International Woolmark Prize, recently relaunched in 2012.

Established in 1953 and originally held as an initiative of the International Wool Secretariat, previous recipients of the prize have included the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld in their youth. This year, 12 finalists from various corners of the world – some specialising in menswear, others in womenswear – will come together at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo on January 23rd. Their work will be presented to a panel of respected industry professionals – including Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack – before an overall womenswear and menswear winner is announced.

In celebration of this year’s award and finalists The Woolmark Company is releasing ‘Unravelled’, a unique fashion mockumentary written, directed and starring Isaac Lock. The short features cameo appearances by Lily McMenamy, Carmen Kass and iconic sound designer Michel Gaubert, among others, all of whom witness the slow breakdown of a director and his creative vision.

The film may be light-hearted, but the crucial prize will enable its winners to be stocked in some of the world’s most important boutiques. By spotlighting emerging talent and truly representing a global spectrum of diverse talent, the International Woolmark Prize is once again cementing its reputation as one of the most vital dates on the fashion calendar.

See looks by the 12 finalists photographed by Rankin in the gallery above and watch a trailer for Unravelled below: