Boy George and A$AP Rocky team up with Dior Homme

For the last few seasons, Dior Homme creative director Kris Van Assche has been selecting some of his personal heroes to star in his campaigns – from The xx’s Oliver Sim and actor Robert Pattinson, to rapper A$AP Rocky and filmmaker-slash-photographer Larry Clark.

This season, he’s chosen none other than Boy George – the 80s icon, androgynous star and former frontman of Culture Club.

“I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It’s about music, it’s about cinema, it’s about fashion…It’s about a certain memory I have of the 80s that remains very much relevant for 2017,” said Van Assche in an interview with WWD.

“Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel – which he still is – is really something that has stayed with me.”

Shot by legendary photographer Willy Vanderperre, Boy George stars in the campaign alongside existing Dior Homme muse A$AP Rocky and male model Ernest Klimko. The trio are joined by actor Rami Malek (the star of Mr. Robot) who is set to play Freddie Mercury in a new film about Queen titled Bohemian Rhapsody.

