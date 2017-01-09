How to get your hands on London’s most exciting new labels

This afternoon London Fashion Week Men’s draws to a close. The last four days of shows have been a testament to the talent of our city’s designers – there was Craig Green’s “anonymous travellers”, Martine Rose’s “American Psycho-style bankers” and J.W.Anderson’s “idea of getting lost in the womb of fashion.” These three designers – like many of London’s fashion talents – were supported in the early stages of their career by Lulu Kennedy’s scheme Fashion East.

Fresh off the back of their most recent showcase on Saturday, Kennedy and her team have opened a space in legendary department store Selfridges which will be selling goods by Fashion East alumni – past and present – for the next three months. Like a semi-permanent pop-up, the store boasts collections and one-off pieces by the likes of Kim Jones (artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s ready-to-wear), Charles Jeffrey, Craig Green and many others besides.

“We've got a really nice mix of old and new people, which I think is great,” says Lulu. “From Art School and Rottingdean Bazaar who showed two days ago, and Caitlin Price, Matty Bovan, Mimi Wade and Richard Malone who showed with us in September, to some really old timers like Husam El Odeh, the jeweller, who showed with us in 2002.”