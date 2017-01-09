Wales Bonner brings Senegalese street style to fashion week

Not long ago, London menswear was most associated with a veritable line-up of dusty old Savile Row brands, prone to overusing words like ‘heritage’ and ‘Britishness’. (Even David Beckham, always slightly late to the party, was at it yesterday during his own presentation of khaki hunting garb.) Thank god for Grace Wales Bonner, then, who could make even the most myopic UKIP voter realise that right now ‘Britishness’ is as colourful as ever and informed by the melting pot of cultures, migrants and dialects that live together in this very fashion capital.

The Wales Bonner show brought a spiritualism to the streets and, as always, drew on the designer’s own experiences as a mixed-race girl brought up in south London – as well as the time she spent at the Josef Albers Foundation in Senegal last year. “It was about the return of these spiritual characters who have existed in the Wales Bonner language before,” she explained of her departure from sparkling, princely figures. “It was about making them the heroes and looking at the street in an elevated way – and looking at it at different time periods. It was about bringing this sense of richness and depth to street language.” The set at the art deco Royal Institute of British Architects was giant a black cube of Notting Hill Carnival sound systems, chosen because of the way they transform a public space with the power of word and sound.

As for the clothes, medievalism could be felt in the crystal-strewn velvet doublet and breeches, more slender than any of those Renaissance men, yet less baroque than the designer’s previous Swarovski renditions. Patchwork leather trousers and jeans looked like they were straight off the streets of Dakar. There were also slinky long-sleeved t-shirts completely covered in a checkerboard of Masai beading, with exaggerated sleeves spliced open; leather jackets trimmed with Dalmatian-intarsia mink; and neatly tailored zip-up silk tracksuits, all worn with Manolo Blahnik interpretations of African sandals and patchwork boots. One of the most incredible looks was a houndstooth wool polo and trousers, worn with a shrunken duffel coat on top and matching baker boy cap. Stephen Jones created leather Rasta caps with white mink stripes and leather patchwork, grey wool Pashtun caps with Medieval flounces of fabric, and trailing, almost monastic do-rags.