It seems like the party’s never over for Alexander Wang’s #WANGSQUAD. The designer has just added Ninja – one half of South African rap-rave group Die Antwoord – to his star-studded SS17 line-up that already includes British model Adwoa Aboah, Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty and three of his long-time muses, Anna Ewers, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling.

Shot once more by photographic dream team, Inez & Vinoodh, this campaign sees the rapper in mock analogue photos (complete with old school time stamps) showing off his tatts in a relaxed baby blue two-piece set from Wang’s SS17 collection. Clearly comfortable, the outfit proves perfect for lounging with Adwoa, surrounded by the carnage from the night before.

As for the collection itself, debuted at New York Fashion Week in September, Wang described it as “50 Shades of Grey meets Lords of Dogtown”. In addition to this ready-to-wear collection, however, the designer used the event to showcase a surprise collaboration with adidas Originals which was released the next day via pop-up trucks in NY.

