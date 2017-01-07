The son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is now a model

The son of Liam Gallagher, the frontman of Oasis, is now a model. Signed to Models 1 (the agency that represents Linda Evangelista among others), Lennon Gallagher took to the catwalk yesterday at Topman Design’s AW17 show at London Fashion Week Men’s.

Joining Dazed favourites Sol Goss and Myles Dominique on the runway, the 17-year-old new face modelled two looks – an indigo leopard print jacket and a dark yellow parka.

In becoming a model, Gallagher joins a roster of celebrity children favoured by the fashion industry – a group that includes Lily-Rose Depp, Jaden and Willow Smith, and Dylan Brosnan. It’s a group that also includes his cousin, Anaïs, who recently featured in a Reebok campaign shot by grime photographer Vicky Grout.

In the wake of his runway debut, Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to congratulate his son – “Very proud of my boy Lennon for doing his first catwalk today,” he tweeted.

Six-foot tall and with a set of brushy brows inherited from his father, it’ll be interesting to see if Gallagher crops up at any other shows this season. Watch this space.