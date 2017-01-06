Elle Fanning stars in Miu Miu’s new beachside campaign
Alasdair McLellan shoots The Neon Demon actress alongside models Karen Elson and Lara Stone for the label’s SS17 visuals
- TextVanessa Hsieh
Far away from this frosty morning in London, Miu Mui's newly released SS17 campaign – titled "Suddenly Next Summer" – is taking us all on a much needed summer holiday to the beach.
After featuring Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried for AW16, this time, long-time collaborator and generally prolific fashion photographer (he just released a NSFW project with J.W. Anderson, ICYMI) Alasdair McLellan captures an all-star cast including established names like Elle Fanning, Karen Elson and Lara Stone, alongside fresh-faced talents like Ellen Rosa, posing on the beach.
Reclining on sun loungers, lying on the sand and soaking in the sea and sun – while dressed in the houses’ SS17 offering – the Miu Miu gang conjures up a postcard dream, bringing the collection’s retro vibes to the California coast. The house’s sculptural swim caps and high-cut bathing suits complete this fantasy beach scenario that has us wishing it would be suddenly summer now, too.
See more images from the campaign in the gallery above.
Follow Vanessa Hsieh on Twitter here @nesquik94
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com