Elle Fanning stars in Miu Miu’s new beachside campaign

Far away from this frosty morning in London, Miu Mui's newly released SS17 campaign – titled "Suddenly Next Summer" – is taking us all on a much needed summer holiday to the beach.

After featuring Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried for AW16, this time, long-time collaborator and generally prolific fashion photographer (he just released a NSFW project with J.W. Anderson, ICYMI) Alasdair McLellan captures an all-star cast including established names like Elle Fanning, Karen Elson and Lara Stone, alongside fresh-faced talents like Ellen Rosa, posing on the beach.

Reclining on sun loungers, lying on the sand and soaking in the sea and sun – while dressed in the houses’ SS17 offering – the Miu Miu gang conjures up a postcard dream, bringing the collection’s retro vibes to the California coast. The house’s sculptural swim caps and high-cut bathing suits complete this fantasy beach scenario that has us wishing it would be suddenly summer now, too.

