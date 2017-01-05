J.W.Anderson & Alasdair McLellan debut NSFW photo project

It’s no secret that Northern Irish designer J.W.Anderson loves photography – the last couple of years have seen him collaborate with some of the most agenda-setting image-makers working today, from Larry Clark to Steven Meisel.

Now, the designer is teaming up with another photographic talent: Alasdair McLellan. Known for his sun-drenched portrayals of young people in the northern England, the Yorkshireman is one of fashion’s most celebrated photographers.

He and Anderson will be launching an exclusive limited-edition run of three double-sided posters featuring unseen images of nude men and cloudy skies. These images will also be printed onto a similarly limited run of t-shirts. McLellan will also be taking over the designer’s retail / gallery space, J.W.Anderson Workshops on Shoreditch High Street in east London.

Dropping on Friday, the posters and t-shirts are launching just days before Anderson’s AW17 menswear show which will be taking place as part of London Fashion Week Men’s. While last season saw the designer look at “different naïve childhood references” and create a wardrobe for his “little princes”, it’s anyone’s guess what this season’s offering with comprise of. Stay tuned for coverage of the show.

As for McLellan, the project comes in the wake of two publications that the photographer published last year – “Ceremony” which brought featuring the ceremonial units of the British Army and “THE PALACE BOOK” which brought together seven years worth of images of the PWBC skate crew.