How to nail your first fashion shoot

Exciting! You’re a young photographer, fresh in the game, armed with a camera, a vision and a load of ambition. You book your first job – but now what? Enter Ryan Rivers – the Ireland-born, UK-based image-maker and winner of Dazed and Storm Models’ nationwide photography competition, #StormPhoto. After beating thousands to claim the top spot, the Glasgow School of Art grad earned a one-to-one portfolio review with Dazed’s photographic director Lauren Ford and a DSLR camera and got the opportunity to shoot Storm girl Lottie Moss for Dazed Digital.

“Storm wanted to work with Dazed to create an original entry level opportunity for young creative talent to enter the fashion industry,” said the agency’s director, Simon Chambers. “We were so impressed by the standard of entries and even more so with the final results of Ryan’s shoot with Lottie. It just goes to show how much talent there is here in the UK and we look forward to working with Ryan and watching his career grow.”

On the day of the shoot, Rivers recalls feeling a little apprehensive at the start but that he was quickly put at ease by the team. “Lottie was such a pleasure to work with, and a total professional,” he recalls. “The team was great too; they made my job a breeze. Getting the chance to work and connect with people on a friendly level meant I could ask lots of questions about the industry, and just tips in general – I definitely learned a lot, even from that one day.”

Here, Rivers shares a few top tips for those who, like him, are setting out to conquer the world of professional photography.

PREPARE

“This is the most important point, and applies to all aspects of your shoot. Visit the location a day early and try map out where you can get the best shots. Research poses so you can clearly direct the model. Make a list of the gear you need to bring – and make sure you have your batteries! Things can happen on a job that will be out of your control (one being the weather) so the more you prepare prior to shooting, the less you’ll have to worry about on the day.”