American Honey star Sasha Lane models for Louis Vuitton

Sasha Lane is one of Hollywood’s most exciting new talents and the breakout star from award-winning coming-of-age drama American Honey, in which she plays a young southern girl named Star. Today, Louis Vuitton has revealed its SS17 campaign featuring the Texan native.

Shot on the banks of the Seine by legendary photographer Bruce Weber, the 19-year-old appears in the campaign alongside fellow actresses Adèle Exarchopoulos, Michelle Williams and Jennifer Connolly. Some of Vuitton’s favourite models, such as Natalie Westling and Rianne van Rompaey, also star in the ad.

“The Seine was an appropriate place to shoot this campaign given the main inspiration behind the SS17 collection: Paris. “Paris is the soul of this collection, with its Right Bank / Left Bank duality,” says Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. “Paris is nourished by all artistic in uences. It is to this cultivated, intellectual, original and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute.”

As for Sasha Lane, Vuitton’s relationship with the actress goes back to last year’s film awards season, for which the house were keen to dress her. “I tried on this black Louis Vuitton dress, and (the Vuitton team) said they were going to show it to Nicolas (Ghesquière), and they ended up loving it,” Lane recalled in an interview with Dazed.

“At one point we were getting ready for the (Cannes) ceremony and they came in to help me get dressed and one of the guys was like, ‘I feel like I’m part of the family.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ Because I like that connection. And they were nice to my brother.”