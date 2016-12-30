How the pop-up became fashion’s secret weapon in 2016

via spindlemagazine.com

Though not a concept gone unseen in years prior, 2016 saw brands and artists from the minute to the colossal provide fans and those passing by a small glimpse into their worlds via small limited-time-only pop-up shops. Brands, retailers, musicians, and chefs alike all took to the agile business model to showcase their product offering, bringing their varying concepts to consumers across the globe. Goliaths like Jordan Brand not only opened temporary pop-up spaces in US hubs like Los Angeles and New York with collaborators like Chicago native Don C, but also took their showcase on the road to lesser traveled destinations as they did with a special pop-up commemorating Michael Jordan’s famous “Flu Game” in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other brands viewed the temporary nature of the pop up shop as a platform on which to collaborate with the next, offering visitors specialised product in lower quantities for very fixed (often short) amounts of time. In July, Fragment Design joined forces with the likes of Kim Jones and Louis Vuitton for a pop-up in at Isetan Men’s in Japan while Herschel teamed up with Coca Cola stateside for a run of eco-friendly bags made entirely of recycled plastic. Louis Vuitton was not the only luxury imprint to try their hand at the pop-up craze, as French luxury brand, Hermès, offered up two pop-ups this year, both of which taking place across the Pacific in Tokyo, Japan. Business of Fashion’s person of the year, Demna Gsvalia and his buzz-wielding brand, Vetements (noted for selling exaggerated screen printed silhouettes such as hoodies and sweatshirts for upwards of $1000) took to Korea for a special “Garage Sale” pop-up, bringing an exclusive experience to locals who had so greatly invested in the industry outlier. Smaller US brands hoisting a large international presence and following have also adopted the pop-up shop model providing their audiences abroad with a physical space with which to interact, and consume. Both Neek Lurk’s Anti Social Social Club, as well as Shane Gonzales’ MIDNIGHT STUDIOS each took to Tokyo to give followers of their respective brands an opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise and take in each brand’s custom curated ambiance.

via louisvuitton.com

While some brands opted looked to the pop-up as a way to make a statement on foreign lands, others like Los Angeles’ FTP (or Fuck the Population) kept it at home to make a statement all their own, as they did when they parked a UHAUL outside of shops on L.A.’s famous streetwear strip Fairfax, hosting a Yung Gleesh concert and selling FTP branded apparel out of the rental truck. LA played host to many pop ups for not only brands, but for their musical counterparts as well. While hometown streetwear imprints like ASSC and Midnight Studios put on pop-up spectacles for their fellow Los Angelenos, A$AP Mob spearheads A$AP Rocky and A$AP Bari put together a display all their own officially debuting their long foreshadowed VLONE streetwear initiative with a graffitied out pop-up space. Meanwhile other musicians took the pop up shop structure by the reins and rode it to the wells of fanfare profitability with pop-ups shops spanning the nation (globe) selling merchandise from their respective tours. As artists like Justin Beiber headlined sold out shows for his Purpose tour, pop-ups shops bearing the same name sprang up in major cities like New York and LA, selling out Jerry Lorenzo designed t-shirts and hoodies commemorating the tour. Pop megastar, Drake, was another who cashed out on the pop-up concept this year, hosting a number of temporary retail spaces for both his Views and Summer Sixteen tours, the latter of which featuring Atlanta’s Dirty Sprite mascot, Future, whom hosted a pop-up shop selling merchandise of his own. Frank Ocean is also to be noted for his foray into the pop-up wave as he hosted his own temporary retail initiative in celebration of the product of his four year long musical hiatus with the release of his album, Blonde, and the 360 page Boys Don’t Cry magazine. In addition to the “pop-up” of spaces within the typical US destinations of NYC and LA was a third in Houston, TX for Travis Scott’s “Hood Toyota” shop selling eagle encrusted apparel following the release of his second full length studio album release, Birds in The Trap Sing Brian McKnight. Another pop-up that seemed to have performed fairly well was that of emerging Houston MC, Maxo Kream, who despite not having the same global presence as those aforementioned, managed to sell through his supply of Persona Tape merch after coming off of a nationwide tour with Danny Brown.

via billboard.com