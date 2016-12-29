2016’s most viral fashion moments

2016’s most viral fashion moments
Presenting 2016’s most viral fashion moments. A truly mixed bag, these are a portion of the images that made us gasp, gawp and giggle – ones that were so good that we couldn’t help tweet or Instagram them. And before you ask, yes, a lot of these have to do with Vetements or things Rihanna wore to feed pigeons in. 2k16, you’ve been shit in so many but these moment provided some comfort in the darkest of times – and for that, we thank you. Let’s hope that 2017 brings us more memes and less global catastrophes.

FashionTop TenListsRihannaFrank OceanKim KardashianVetementsYoung Thug
