Hari Nef nominated in Model of the Year awards

Hari Nef has been nominated in the Model of the Year awards. The model, actress and activist is in the running for Models.com’s Breakout Star.

The Transparent actress is up against Adwoa Aboah and Selena Forrest for the prize. She’s also been nominated for Social Media Star of the Year, up alongside models including Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

The Breakout Star award is detailed as follows: “Like model of the year, the breakout star has had a substantial presence on the modelling scene, only their careers have just begun take off in the past several seasons. As a newcomer to the fashion industry, these rising stars have racked up coveted campaigns and impressive editorial work in a short period of time and are set to leave a lasting mark on the industry.”

Nef has been a trailblazer in the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns and on the runways of Eckhaus Latta, Hood by Air, Gucci and more. She’s been pushing for transgender representation in fashion, telling Dazed back in 2014: “Trans folks are going to rise up for their moments and their money!”

In a recent interview with Dazed, the model discussed the industry and what it means for her as a trans woman: “Maybe I’m naïve but I am full of optimism about what this industry is, what it means and what it could be. You know, maybe I would have a happier time on a Radical Faerie, all queer all trans separatist commune, but I love fashion and I want to change it. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t like more control in my own representation.

“I’d like people to know that I am not their bohemian Judith Butler performance piece. I’m so fucking done. I hope I can be a part of some greater change. Whether I get to be or have been quite yet is a different story.”

