The fashion campaigns that stole our attention in 2016

From elusive R&B stars to video game characters, this year’s ads were full of surprises – recap the best here

FashionLists
Pin It
Young Thug Calvin Klein Tyrone Lebon
Young Thug + Tyrone Lebon + Calvin Klein gold leather trousers = 🔥Photography Tyrone Lebon
x15
Best campaigns of 2016
Young Thug Calvin Klein Tyrone Lebon
Jaden Smith Louis Vuitton skirt dress womenswear
Olivier Roustein Steven Klein Balmain Claudia Cindy Naomi
Frank Ocean Calvin Klein Tyrone Lebon
Gucci SS17 campaign lion Glen Luchford Alessandro Michele
J.W.Anderson Chlo&#235; Sevigny Jamie Hawkesworth campaign

2016 has been a truly atrocious year by all accounts, but it’s also been one that’s seen fashion designers push the envelope when it’s come to their campaigns. While Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs have both been featuring as many stars as humanly possible into their ads, other brands have been quite left-field in their casting, including wild animals and in one case, a video game character. Still others, have remembered the importance of humour with one designer creating campaign the size of a postage stamp and a streetwear brand enlisting a Hollywood actor to star in a spoof infomercial. We’ve also tasted something of the future with one young London designer using drones to shoot his AW16 visuals and a storied Parisian fashion house casting a boy in its womenswear campaign, making a statement for gender-fluid style. Head to the gallery above the recap the year’s best and most brilliant campaigns. 

FashionListsEnd of YearCalvin KleinLouis VuittonBalmainGucciJ.W. AndersonSaint LaurentMarc JacobsChanelCraig GreenBalenciagaPalace SkateboardsYoung ThugJaden SmithCindy CrawfordClaudia SchifferNaomi CampbellFrank OceanChloë SevignyCara DelevingneCourtney LoveWillow SmithMarilyn Manson
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox
;