The Givenchy squad head to Mars for new film

“Women are fighting for power not only in America but all over the world, so I wanted to do something more sensual and more powerful. And so it’s about the strength of nature,” said Riccardo Tisci, speaking on his SS17 collection for Givenchy in an interview with Dazed.

This collection, unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in September, saw Tisci take inspiration from the healing power of crystals as well as the strenght of nature – models wore huge agate pendants suspended from tortoiseshell chains.

This morning, Givenchy has released its SS17 campaign film shot by legendary photographic duo Mert and Marcus, which showcases this colllection. Featuring new faces Vittoria Ceretti and Faretta Radick, the film tells the story of “a young Parisian girl comes out of a club after a rave party and gets lost on a trip on Mars.”

Interspersed with shots of Tisci’s muses wandering around a Martian desert, are shots of the more “mature” and “elegant” members of the Givenchy squad – Irina Shayk, Mariacarla Boscono and Lea T – posing in a studio. “She has strength and character,” says the house, “nothing gets in her way, she is fearless and confident in her body.”

Watch the film below: