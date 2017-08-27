Trans military is standing proud on the night of the VMAs

It's a symbolic gesture but one that means a lot in the current climate: MTV have invited transgender military service members to appear at their VMAs tonight, after Donald Trump signed a directive on Friday which moves forward his trans military ban. My colleagues, like US Army Captain Jennifer Pearce and Air Force SSGT Logan Ireland, who starred in a brilliant documentary about being trans in the military, and Airman Sterling James Crutcher, will be walking down a red carpet in defiance at the disgusting behaviour of our government.

It was a Tuesday in January 2010 when I stood up and took my first oath of public service; “...to defend the US constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic....” It was an oath I took seriously. Six years later, I would transition in my workplace, becoming one of a much smaller population of defence intelligence professionals who were openly transgender.

At the time, I was working as a “civilian” for the US Army (not on active duty military), which put me in direct contact with uniformed service members on an a daily basis. Any given day, I came in contact with uniformed service members from throughout the United States, all of whom saw me every day during the most awkward stretch of my transition. All of whom who treated me with respect. I also came in contact with a handful of uniformed service members who were themselves transgender. These people showed up to work every day and did their jobs regardless of anything else happening in their lives – including the pressure of untreated gender dysphoria.

“I came in contact with uniformed service members from throughout the United States during the most awkward stretch of my transition. All of whom who treated me with respect”

The Obama administration’s announcement that the ban on transgender people openly serving would be lifted brought a feeling of happiness for my colleagues who I watched suffer in silence. But, only a few years later, President Trump’s disorganised and spontaneous announcement that the military would reinstate the ban was confusing and not at all consistent with respectful military governance. The snap calculus behind suddenly reinstating a ban which would pull the rug out from under thousands of transgender service members was terrifying.

It was sold to the public as many things, including a concern about unit cohesion, lethality, and efficiency. Apparently unconvinced by peer-reviewed evidence of a study concluded in 2015, Trump claimed that he was concerned with how allowing trans people to serve openly will impact the military’s effectiveness. The ban was also sold as a budgetary concern, with claims that the cost to cover the medical care for transgender service members was unreasonable, and that the skill and expertise of serving transgender members of the military didn't outweigh their “burden” on .