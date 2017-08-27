Gay Trump voters want to take a Melania drag queen to Pride

Deplorable Pride, who wanted to parade with Melania on a 27-foot-long float, have planned a “peaceful protest” for Sunday afternoon, during the celebration. They encouraged others to join them: “Come and show your support for your fellow Trump supporters who are LGBT and are being persecuted by their own gay community,” said the statement on Deplorable Pride’s Facebook page. “Please help us show that intolerance is not acceptable.”

A Republican LGBT group in Charlotte, North Carolina, who wanted to take a Melania Trump drag queen to Pride were denied a spot in the city’s annual Pride parade.

In the meantime organiser Brian Talbert has been taking aim at gay conservative organisation The Log Cabin Republicans. He wrote on Facebook yesterday: “UNREAL! For the first time in LGBT Conservative history we are taking a stand against the liberal left. You would think we would receive the support of the largest LGBT Conservative political group in this nation.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte Pride released a statement reading: “In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances.”

There's been a reported trend of drag queens imitating Melania and other Trumpian women such as Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education and Amway heiress Betsy DeVos. Their public personas are certainly rich pickings for the type of biting satire that queens revel in.