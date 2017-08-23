See Jared Leto’s strange villain in Blade Runner 2049 teaser

A new trailer has landed for Blade Runner 2049, offering a much more in-depth glimpse at the narrative the highly anticipated sequel will explore. In the last two visuals we’ve seen Officer K (Ryan Gosling) embark on an action-packed, neon-soaked mission, and Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) emerge from 30 years in hiding.

Now, the latest peek at the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 film sees Jared Leto as the super villain, Niander Wallace. We know he’s the scientist behind the reassurance of Replicants across three decades and the man at the helm of the Tyrell Corporation, leading us to the dystopian, run down Los Angeles of 2049.

“Humanity can not survive,” Leto says. “Replicants are the future of the species. But I can only make so many.” From the trailer, we learn he’s building a terrifying army of bio-robotic androids to kickstart his new idea of utopia, which of course involves the obliteration of human life. And it’ll be up to Deckard and Officer K to thwart this humanity-ending mission.

As reported by Polygon, Warner Bros released a timeline of events from the gap between Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 recently. We see that in 2025, Wallace has made “advancements in genetically modified food and shares his patents for free, marking an end to a global crisis”, after which he works on a new replicant named the Nexus 9. Improving the Tyrell corp’s engineering methods, he creates a new standard of android that’s totally obedient. From 2036 to 2049, LA becomes more or less an anarchic wasteland, and tensions on the streets boil over – thought it isn’t known yet why, specifically.

Leto casts a creepy figure as the film’s Big Bad, a role that we heard was recently put forward for the late David Bowie.

Blade Runner 2049 hits cinemas October 6