A third season of Stranger Things has already been confirmed

The second season of Netflix’s huge hit Stranger Things will drop in just over two months on October 27, but that doesn’t mean The Duffer Brothers aren’t thinking about the future. In an interview with Vulture, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the third season is well on its way.

They did confirm that there would be a third, but that there would likely be nothing after four. Ross said, “we’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out”, adding, “we just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year. They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town! It’s ridiculous!”

As far as season two goes, Ross confirmed that the show will be bigger than ever. Although they don’t see it like that. He said, “I told Matt, ‘I don’t want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.’ If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger”.

The genre blending 80s horror will be back soon, but until then, you can watch the trailer for season two below.