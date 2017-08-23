The African hallucinogenic that may cure US heroin addiction

On August 10, Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis in the US “a national emergency”. Yet a hallucinogenic drug, with properties that are said to borderline on magical for curing addiction, remains illegal in all fifty-two states of America. Why is Ibogaine being suppressed in the USA?



The Ibogaine story in the US stretches back to the 1960s, enveloping a procession of larger-than-life characters, from free-lovers to PHD neuroscientists. Today, overdoses now kill more people than car accidents in the USA; more, even, than guns, with 52,500 people losing their lives to an overdose in 2015, up nearly 40 percent from 2010. Roughly 33,000 of those recorded deaths were opioid related. These catastrophic numbers have led various groups, including The President’s Commission Combating Drug Addiction and the APA (American Psychiatric Association), to call for immediate government action.

Some people think it’s snake oil, they think it’s a lie” says Dana Beal, head of Ibogaine Alliance, speaking from his apartment in midtown Manhattan. "Yet more than a few recovering addicts, after taking Ibogaine only once, have stayed off drugs for the rest of their lives. How do you explain that?”

Ibogaine itself is a derivative of Iboga, a psychoactive indole alkaloid found in a particular tree-bark in Gabon, and has since been developed by scientists in laboratories around the world. However, in 1967 the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) graded Ibogaine a schedule 1 drug in America; illegal to possess or even research.

“They think that Ibogaine is a mortal insult to methadone and other pharmaceuticals,” says Beal. “It’s all politics, which really sucks, because people are dying. One of the main reasons why the powers-that-be have suppressed it, quite simply, is that they don’t like psychedelic drugs.”

A stimulant, hallucinogenic and a dysphoric, once consumed, the substance is known to interfere with a variety of human brain functions, activating powerful psychedelic experiences. Originally used in tribal ceremonies and initiations in West Africa, recovering addicts that have used Ibogaine have been known to undergo compelling introspective episodes.

“Before I found Ibogaine I’d been using heroin for sixteen years” explains Patrick Kroupa, former CEO of the famous MindVox Internet startup of the early 90’s. “I’d been in addiction treatment for six or seven of those years, and tried numerous methods to help my problem but nothing worked. Then I took Ibogaine and it was just, incredible. I’ve been clean for a long time at this point.”

Patrick speaks with all the passion and clarity you may expect from a man who’s been free from heroin since the year 2000. His transformation started almost immediately. “When the process starts you’re in withdrawal already, because whatever drug you’re addicted to needs to be out of your system. You take ibogaine and within 30 or 40 minutes all of the pain that you’ve been experiencing – physical and emotional – all of that just goes away. Then your journey begins.

“What you encounter is dependent on the individual. Some people have very profound spiritual experiences. Others have events from their lives play out in front of them. It provides a perspective shift, for whatever reason, and the part of your brain that’s been drug dependent is entirely altered.”