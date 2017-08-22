Watch the dark new trailer for the Coen Brothers’ Suburbicon

The George Clooney-directed film will be released later this year

Arts+CultureNews
Pin It
Suburbicon
Entertainment One

A new trailer for Suburbicon, the Coen Brothers’ first film since 2016’s Hail, Caesar!, has been released.

The film, which is directed by Coen favourite George Clooney, is co-written by the Coen Brothers and frequent George Clooney collaborator Grant Heslov. The film is a dark crime comedy about a seemingly idyllic suburban community starring Matt Damon as Gardner Lodge and Julianne Moore as Gardner’s sister Margaret. When Gardner’s wife tragically dies, police investigators and insurance men suspect that he and his sister are not telling the truth about the incident. It'll mark the fifth time the Coen Brothers have worked with George Clooney after O Brother, Where Art Thou? Intolerable Cruelty, Burn After Reading, and Hail, Caesar! It'll be his first time directing for them.

The film will also star Oscar Isaac as an insurance claims investigator.

In October last year, we heard that Joel and Ethan Coen were also working on a film about the dark net, chronicling the true story of the digital drugs marketplace Silk Road. However, we don't know what stage that project is at.

Suburbicon will be released in UK cinemas November 24. In the meantime you can check out our guide to the Coen Brothers here and watch the full trailer below. 

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

Arts+CultureNewsCoen brothers
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox