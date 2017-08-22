Donald Trump appears in American Horror Story teaser

The opening credits of American Horror Story, the horror anthology show that’s jumped from a 60s asylum to a 50s freak show and contemporary coven, switch up every season. Before we see the full thing, the opening credits teasers tend to drop some big hints with the plot and theme. The seventh instalment, American Horror Story: Cult, is zoning in on these turbulent, political times, featuring some familiar faces.

A new clip includes some disturbing images of bees, engulfing a person in one huge swarm – this keeps in line with a lot of the bee-themed clues we’ve had so far, hinting at the idea of a ‘hive mind’ in political spheres. We also see some Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks, a magician performing a bloody trick, creepy clowns on carousels and a gore-covered American flag.

As Variety reports, producer Alexis Martin Woodall recently described this season as “more about what’s going on in our world around us, the idea of paranoia.”

Show creator Ryan Murphy has said in an interview earlier this year that the season will be representative of both sides of the political divide; however, it will focus on “illuminating and highlighting” groups of people he believes to be “ignored by the current (Trump) administration and who are afraid and feel terrorised that their lives are going to be taken away.” He has also related that no actors will play Trump or Clinton, but they will indirectly appear.

It was recently confirmed that Girls creator Lena Dunham had been recruited for the new season, alongside series regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts and Cheyenne Jackson. Scream Queens’ Billie Lourd and Alison Pill will also make their AHS debut.

Murphy has also been working on the third season of American Crime Story, about the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Penelope Cruz stars as Donatella, and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni’s boyfriend and model muse. The show is set to premiere in 2018.

Watch the teaser below.