Watch the unreal trailer for Philip K. Dick’s anthology show
The trippy, otherworldly short stories by the writer whose novel was adapted for Blade Runner will be chronicled in the 10-part sci-fi series
- TextAnna Cafolla
Phillip K. Dick is responsible for some of the most awe-inspiring, surreal worlds; his writing comes to life in films like Blade Runner, Minority Report and Total Recall. The first trailer for an anthology series based on his work showcases that vivid mastery.
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, produced by Bryan Cranston, is set to be a 10-part sci-fi series with a cast line-up that includes Janelle Monae, Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Juno Temple and more. The series will chronicle a range of Dick’s short stories with a Black Mirror-vibe: just some of the stories they’re adapting include “The Commuter”, “Human Is”, “Autofac”, “Sales Pitch” and “Impossible Planet”.
The trailer doesn’t give too much away, but it’s a warped unreality that’s true to the mastermind author: pig men, alien parents, trippy, supernatural skits and disturbing dystopias. The series will stream on Stan in Australia, with a UK release on Channel 4 and Amazon Video in the U.S.
